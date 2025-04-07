Jalen Brunson News: Scores 15 points in return

Brunson recorded 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 victory over Phoenix.

Brunson didn't have his best shooting performance and looked a bit rusty in his first taste of competitive action since March 6, when he suffered an ankle injury during a 39-point performance against the Lakers. The fact that he logged 34 minutes was encouraging, but the Knicks need Brunson to be at his best with the playoffs right around the corner.