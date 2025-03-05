Jalen Brunson News: Scores 25 points in loss

Brunson had 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to the Warriors.

Brunson went toe-to-toe with Stephen Curry all game long, but in the end, the Knicks ended on the wrong side of this game in a 12-point loss. That said, Brunson at least extended his outstanding stretch of playing since the league resumed following the All-Star break. He's surpassed the 20-point mark in seven straight outings, a span in which he's averaging 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.