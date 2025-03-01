Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson News: Stuffs stat sheet Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Brunson chipped in 23 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 114-113 victory over the Grizzlies.

Brunson recorded team highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals Friday, stuffing the stat sheet in a close win. Additionally, the 28-year-old set a new season-high mark in swipes. The star point guard has scored 20 or more points in each of his last six outings, during which he has averaged 27.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 36.5 minutes per contest.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
