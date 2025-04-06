Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Suiting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 3:46pm

Brunson (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Suns, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson will return from a 15-game absence Sunday due to a sprained right ankle. The superstar point guard has averaged 30.4 points, 7.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals across 38.4 minutes per game in his last five appearances. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Brunson faces restrictions during his first game back after the extended absence, though his return will likely still mean fewer minutes for Cameron Payne, Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now