Jalen Duren Injury: Won't play vs. Memphis
Duren (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
After an impressive performance against the Raptors on Friday, Duren will not be available for the second game of back-to-back Saturday against Memphis due to a contusion on his right leg. The Pistons will likely have to lean on Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed to shoulder the load in the paint against the Grizzlies.
