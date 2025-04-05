Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren Injury: Won't play vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Duren (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

After an impressive performance against the Raptors on Friday, Duren will not be available for the second game of back-to-back Saturday against Memphis due to a contusion on his right leg. The Pistons will likely have to lean on Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed to shoulder the load in the paint against the Grizzlies.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now