Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Strong double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Duren had 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over the Heat.

Duren recorded a double-double for the fifth time across his last seven outings, and in fact, he's achieved that feat in seven of Detroit's 10 games during the current month. That two-way ability makes him a reliable fantasy option across all formats, and his two-men game with Cade Cunningham in the pick-and-roll gives him a steady does of touches on offense as a rim finisher. Duren is averaging 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game since the beginning of March.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
