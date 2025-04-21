Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren News: Strong in paint in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Duren finished Monday's 100-94 victory over the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.

Duren was strong in the post in Monday's Game 2 battle, leading all Detroit players in blocks to go along with a team-high-tying rebound total in a double-double performance. Duren recorded his first double-double of the series, failing to reach double figures in both scoring and rebounds in Saturday's Game 1 defeat.

