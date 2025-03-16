Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Leading scorer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Green registered 28 points (11-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 win over the Bulls.

The fourth-year guard led all scorers as he topped 20 points for the third straight game. Green fell into a bit of a shooting slump earlier in March, but he's still drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight contests, averaging 18.6 points, 6.0 boards, 4.7 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.0 steals during that span.

Jalen Green
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now