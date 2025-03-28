Jalen Green News: Posts 21 points in victory

Green registered 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 victory over the Jazz.

Green came back to earth after posting two consecutive 30-plus scoring totals, but he still managed a solid line to prop up Houston's backcourt. The Rockets needed Green's support, asFred VanVleet struggled mightily in the win, connecting only 10 percent of his shots. Despite VanVleet's issues, Houston's core is healthy again and getting hot at the right moment, and Green is often atop the box score.