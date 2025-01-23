Jalen Johnson Injury: Exits to locker room Thursday

Johnson exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left shoulder injury during the second quarter of Thursday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Johnson grabbed at his shoulder and ran to the locker room following a block attempt on Scottie Barnes. Specifics on the extent of the injury are unclear, though if he's unable to return, De'Andre Hunter and Garrison Mathews are candidates for increased playing time the rest of the way.