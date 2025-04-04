Jalen Pickett News: Back to bench role
Pickett is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Warriors.
The Nuggets rested their entire starting unit against the Spurs on Wednesday but will be close to full strength for this contest, so it's not surprising to see Pickett heading back to the bench. He's not likely to play a significant role off the bench in this game with massive playoff implications, so his fantasy appeal for this contest will be close to minimal.
