Jalen Smith News: Strong showing in loss

Smith closed Monday's 145-117 loss to the Thunder with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 17 minutes.

Smith made the most of his 17 minutes on the floor, making an impact on both sides of the floor against the Thunder. The 24-year-old big man is averaging 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 46.7 percent from the floor this season for Chicago.