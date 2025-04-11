Jamal Cain News: Posts massive line

Cain recorded 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 loss to the Bucks.

Cain erupted for a career-high 20 points in the loss, stepping up for a New Orleans team that was extremely shorthanded. The Pelicans could get some reinforcements back for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but Cain may have earned himself a longer look in the rotation in the final two games of the regular season.