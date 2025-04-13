NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

It's been a joy to provide FanDuel endorsements for you this season, but we're not done! We'll be on call to provide value in those pesky single-game scenarios, which are updated for this season. The 1.5x salary hike for the MVP slot will be in effect.

Our final slate of the year will be a doozy with pivots galore. Hold on to your hats.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Welcome to one of the most difficult DFS challenges this season. The Kings, Warriors, Clippers, Nuggets and Timberwolves all have something to play for, and it makes sense to balance them with valuable pivots on other teams that are benching starters. I did my best to identify some from those clubs, but it's just a sampling of what's available out there on Sunday.

INJURIES

LAL Luka Doncic (quad) - OUT

LAL LeBron James (groin) - OUT

LAL Austin Reaves (ankle) - OUT

LAL Rui Hachimura (knee) - OUT

LA's decision to rest the starters isn't surprising given their seed lock in the Western Conference. So who steps up? Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,200) is carrying a questionable tag, but expect some extended minutes from him if he's cleared before tip-off. Dalton Knecht ($4,100) should also emerge as a viable target.

OKC - ALL STARTERS OUT

The Thunder will sit the stars for a second consecutive game. Aaron Wiggins ($6,100) popped for 35 points during that scenario and should be set up for another solid total for the finale against New Orleans. Kenrich Williams ($4,300) turned in 42 FDFP and crushed 5x value, so he's another solid pivot to consider. Though Wiggins and Williams are my favorites, Isaiah Joe ($4,700) is also worth a look.

PHO Devin Booker (calf) - OUT

PHO Bradley Beal (rest) - OUT

This will be a spot for Collin Gillespie ($4,100) to shine as these absences represent the perfect opportunity for him to exhibit his skill set. Grayson Allen ($4,700) is not on the injury report, and he'll reap major benefits if he starts.

POR - MOST STARTERS OUT

Even with Donovan Clingan not on the injury report, it wouldn't surprise me to see him as a late entry. Jabari Walker ($4,000) and Dalano Banton ($6,600) are my favorite plays for Portland on Sunday.

GSW Stephen Curry (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

The Warriors have playoff implications, and it wouldn't shock me if Curry played. The injury is on his shooting hand, and the bandage would no doubt cause some problems.

MEM - MOST STARTERS OUT

Vince Williams ($4,100) is the only recent starter who's scheduled to play on Sunday. I have a difficult time justifying a player for the Grizzlies, so it's a hard pass.

TOR - MOST STARTERS OUT

Though Scottie Barnes isn't on the report, it would be surprising if he logged significant minutes. Jamal Shead ($5,900) is a borderline add.

ELITE PLAYERS

Nikola Jokic ($13,000) is the only player above $10k in Sunday's player pool, and the Nuggets will be at full strength as they try to escape the logjam in the middle of the West against the Rockets. You could get to Jokic if you used enough pivots, but it's a matter of personal preference.

I like Domantas Sabonis ($9,900) better as a center option, yet we have the advantage of dual eligibility and can utilize him at power forward against the shorthanded Suns. James Harden ($9,500) and Kawhi Leonard ($9,200) are my other favorites in the $9k range.

Ivica Zubac ($8,300) is valued incredibly well and could be the favorite center of the evening. I also have no problem with a Clippers' triple stack here. And I'll consider DeMar DeRozan ($8,100) as a viable $8k option.

Also consider: Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,600) vs. UTA, Stephon Castle, SAS ($8,000) vs. TOR

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Zach LaVine, SAC ($7,500) vs. SAC

This is a pivotal game that will determine Sacramento's playoff future, so all hands are on deck. LaVine has been feeling his rhythm of late and he'll be utilized more frequently with Malik Monk on the sidelines.

Julius Randle, MIN ($6,900) vs. UTA

This is a great salary for Randle, though you should also consider Rudy Gobert ($7,000) as he's frequently stepped up against his former team.

Jaylin Williams, OKC ($6,000) @ NOP

With Chet Holmgren held out, I expect Williams to turn in another solid number against a Pelicans team that will struggle without Yves Missi.

Jamal Cain, NOP ($3,900) vs. OKC

If you elect to reach for Jokic or multiple $9k players, Cain represents a great budget idea - yet Keion Brooks ($4,800) isn't a bad idea either. The Pelicans may have a shot against a depleted Thunder squad tonight, and I'd take a look at their starting lineup for additional selections.

