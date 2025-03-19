Jamal Murray Injury: Doubtful against LAL
Murray (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Murray is trending toward missing a second straight game for the Nuggets due to a sprained right ankle. If he's ultimately ruled out for Wednesday's game, Denver will likely turn to Russell Westbrook and Jalen Pickett to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now