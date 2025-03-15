Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Murray has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to left knee inflammation.

Murray accumulated 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 39 minutes during Friday's 131-126 victory over the Lakers. He's a late addition to the injury report, and a decision on his status will be made closer to the 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Murray is averaging 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
