Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Game-time call Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 4:26pm

Head coach Michael Malone said Murray (hamstring) is a game-time call for Friday's game against the Jazz, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray is nursing a sore right hamstring, and his status for Friday's game won't likely be known until at least 30 minutes before the 9:00 pm ET tip-off. Russell Westbrook would likely enter the Nuggets' starting lineup if Murray is sidelined.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
