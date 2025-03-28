Jamal Murray Injury: Game-time call Friday

Head coach Michael Malone said Murray (hamstring) is a game-time call for Friday's game against the Jazz, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray is nursing a sore right hamstring, and his status for Friday's game won't likely be known until at least 30 minutes before the 9:00 pm ET tip-off. Russell Westbrook would likely enter the Nuggets' starting lineup if Murray is sidelined.