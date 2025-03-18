Jamal Murray Injury: Iffy to play LAL on Wednesday

Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Murray is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle. If the star point guard is sidelined Wednesday, Russell Westbrook and Jalen Pickett will likely see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Murray has averaged 22.6 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 38.6 minutes per contest.