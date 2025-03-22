Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray Injury: Likely to play vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Murray (ankle) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Murray has missed two of the last three games for Denver due to a sprained right ankle, but that likely won't keep him off the court to take on the Rockets on Sunday. The veteran guard is averaging a career-high 21.3 points per game this season, and the Nuggets will need that production with Nikola Jokic (ankle) set to miss this game in Houston.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

