Jamal Murray Injury: Likely to suit up Friday

Murray (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Murray has been a mainstay on the injury report due to inflammation in his left knee, though he is still likely to suit up Friday. The 28-year-old point guard has made 11 appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 22.9 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 37.8 minutes per contest.