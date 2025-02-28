Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Friday

Murray (knee) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Murray has been nursing inflammation in his left knee for some time now, but that likely won't keep him off the floor Friday in Detroit. The veteran guard has played well as of late, averaging 27.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting an impressive 54.5 percent from the floor and 58.9 percent from deep for the Nuggets.