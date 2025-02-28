Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Murray (knee) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Murray has been nursing inflammation in his left knee for some time now, but that likely won't keep him off the floor Friday in Detroit. The veteran guard has played well as of late, averaging 27.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting an impressive 54.5 percent from the floor and 58.9 percent from deep for the Nuggets.

