Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Murray (hamstring) was able to go through Monday's practice, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports, and is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Coach Michael Malone indicated that it was a light practice, but this is still a good sign for Murray's availability ahead of Tuesday's game versus Minnesota. If Murray ends up missing another contest, the Nuggets will likely lean on Russell Westbrook again.