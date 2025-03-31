Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 2:22pm

Murray (hamstring) was able to go through Monday's practice, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports, and is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Coach Michael Malone indicated that it was a light practice, but this is still a good sign for Murray's availability ahead of Tuesday's game versus Minnesota. If Murray ends up missing another contest, the Nuggets will likely lean on Russell Westbrook again.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
