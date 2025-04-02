Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Murray has missed the past two games for Denver, but he returned to practice Monday, and the questionable tag indicates that he's day-to-day. The Nuggets submitted a lengthy injury report for Wednesday, and if Murray is unable to go, there could plenty of minutes for both Russell Westbrook and Jalen Pickett.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now