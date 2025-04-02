Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 2:00pm

Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Murray has missed the past two games for Denver, but he returned to practice Monday, and the questionable tag indicates that he's day-to-day. The Nuggets submitted a lengthy injury report for Wednesday, and if Murray is unable to go, there could plenty of minutes for both Russell Westbrook and Jalen Pickett.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now