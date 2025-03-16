Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable to play Monday

Murray is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors due to a right ankle sprain.

Murray has been playing through knee and ankle injuries this season, so his inclusion on the injury report isn't much of a surprise. He hasn't missed a game since Feb. 6, so he's leaning more towards being probable for Monday's game. Murray has averaged 22.8 points on 47.7 percent shooting, 6.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 39.1 minutes per game since the beginning of March.