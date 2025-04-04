Jamal Murray Injury: Ruled out Friday
Head coach Michael Malone said that Murray (hamstring) won't play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Murray will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right hamstring injury. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pacers. Russell Westbrook and Jalen Pickett are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Murray being sidelined.
