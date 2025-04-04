Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Head coach Michael Malone said that Murray (hamstring) won't play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Murray will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right hamstring injury. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pacers. Russell Westbrook and Jalen Pickett are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Murray being sidelined.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now