Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Ruled out vs. Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Murray will miss a sixth straight game due to a right hamstring injury. It remains uncertain if the star point guard will return before the NBA playoffs, as only two games remain for Denver after the matchup in Sacramento. The Nuggets will likely continue to lean on Russell Westbrook and Jalen Pickett to shoulder the load in the backcourt.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
