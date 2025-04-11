Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Upgraded to questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Murray (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Murray has missed six consecutive contests due to a hamstring injury and was likely to be sidelined for a seventh after initially being listed as doubtful for Friday's game. While the point guard is now trending in the right direction, he may face limitations when given the green light to return to game action.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now