Jamal Murray Injury: Upgraded to questionable Friday
Murray (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Murray has missed six consecutive contests due to a hamstring injury and was likely to be sidelined for a seventh after initially being listed as doubtful for Friday's game. While the point guard is now trending in the right direction, he may face limitations when given the green light to return to game action.
