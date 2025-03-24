Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Will likely play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Murray (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Murray is expected to suit up Monday after dropping 39 points (15-28 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over the Rockets. That was a solid bounce-back performance for the point guard, who finished with only 10 points in 35 minutes during Friday's loss in Portland, which was Murray's first action following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.

