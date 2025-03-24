Jamal Murray Injury: Will likely play Monday

Murray (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Murray is expected to suit up Monday after dropping 39 points (15-28 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over the Rockets. That was a solid bounce-back performance for the point guard, who finished with only 10 points in 35 minutes during Friday's loss in Portland, which was Murray's first action following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.