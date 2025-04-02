Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Murray (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Nuggets will rest their entire starting lineup for this matchup against the Spurs, which makes sense considering the schedule they have in the coming days. The absence of Murray will open the door for Russell Westbrook to start at point guard. Murray's next chance to play will come against the Warriors on Friday.

