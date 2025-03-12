Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray News: Available against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Murray (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Murray has been dealing with an ankle issue, but that won't keep him off the floor Wednesday in Denver. The veteran guard is averaging a career-high 21.5 points to go along with 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep.

