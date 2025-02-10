Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray News: Ejected vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Murray was ejected from Monday's game against the Trail Blazers after being assessed two technical fouls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports. He produced 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 29 minutes before leaving.

Murray was in the process of finishing off an efficient final line, though his night was likely over anyway with the game well in hand for the Nuggets. His early exit shouldn't have much of an impact for most fantasy managers.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
