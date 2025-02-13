Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Erupts for career-high 55 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Murray had 55 points (20-36 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 132-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Only Hall of Famer David Thompson (who poured in 73 points back in April 1978) and Nikola Jokic (with a 56-point performance Dec. 7 against the Wizards) have had better scoring efforts than Murray's career-best night since the Nuggets joined the NBA. The seven threes were also a season high for the 27-year-old guard, and his fireworks came with Russell Westbrook (hamstring), Aaron Gordon (calf) and Michael Porter (hamstring) all unavailable, putting even more of the offensive load on Jokic and Murray than usual. Through six appearances in February, Murray is averaging 25.3 points, 6.2 assists, 2.8 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from long distance.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now