Jamal Murray News: Good to go vs. Milwaukee

Murray (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

As expected, Murray will shake off a probable tag due to left knee inflammation and suit up Thursday. The 28-year-old point guard has appeared in each of the club's last six outings, during which he has averaged 28.5 points, 5.7 assists, 5.2 three-pointers, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 35.5 minutes per game. He has recorded 56.3/60.8/82.4 shooting splits in that six-game span.