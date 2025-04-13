Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Manages 16 points in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Murray finished Sunday's 126-111 win over the Rockets with 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

Murray began the day on the injury report with his hamstring injury, but he took the floor for a second consecutive game and played through the issue. He'll get some time to rest before beginning the playoff run next week against the Clippers. Murray finished the season with averages of 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 66 games.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now