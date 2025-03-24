Jamal Murray News: Pouts in 39 points in win

Murray accumulated 39 points (15-28 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over the Rockets.

Murray, who has been dealing with a right ankle sprain, was able to make his second straight appearance Sunday. Nikola Jokic (ankle) is still sidelined, however, allowing Murray to soak up some additional usage. Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but there's been no mention of a possible maintenance day for Murray just yet.