Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Returning to action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Murray (hamstring) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray missed six straight games due to a hamstring injury and was initially listed as doubtful for Friday's contest. However, he was upgraded to questionable after the team's morning shootaround and was trending toward probable ahead of warm-ups after interim head coach David Adelman said he thought Murray would play. The point guard is expected to face some limitations in his first game action since March 26.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
