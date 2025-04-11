Jamal Murray News: Returning to action Friday

Murray (hamstring) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray missed six straight games due to a hamstring injury and was initially listed as doubtful for Friday's contest. However, he was upgraded to questionable after the team's morning shootaround and was trending toward probable ahead of warm-ups after interim head coach David Adelman said he thought Murray would play. The point guard is expected to face some limitations in his first game action since March 26.