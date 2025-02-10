Jamal Murray News: Suiting up Monday

Murray (knee) is good to go for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Murray was deemed probable for Monday's contest, so his availability for this contest isn't entirely surprising. The star floor general should handle his regular workload as one of Denver's go-to options on offense and primary playmakers. Murray has averaged 22.2 points, 7.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 36.4 minutes per contest in his last five appearances.