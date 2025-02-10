Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Suiting up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Murray (knee) is good to go for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Murray was deemed probable for Monday's contest, so his availability for this contest isn't entirely surprising. The star floor general should handle his regular workload as one of Denver's go-to options on offense and primary playmakers. Murray has averaged 22.2 points, 7.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 36.4 minutes per contest in his last five appearances.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
