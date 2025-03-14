Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Will play against Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Murray (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.

After being listed as probable, Murray has been expectedly upgraded to available with a knee injury Friday. The star guard has averaged 22.9 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 37.8 minutes across his last 11 outings. Murray should face no restrictions as long as this contest against the Lakers remains competitive, although the Nuggets have a short turnaround Saturday against the Wizards.

