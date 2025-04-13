Jamal Murray News: Will play Sunday

Murray (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

As expected, Murray has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a critical regular-season finale against the Rockets, who, despite locking up the No. 2 seed, will afford their starters a customary allotment of minutes Sunday. With a win, Denver can secure the No. 4 seed. Murray registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 32 minutes in Friday's 117-109 victory over the Grizzlies, marking his return from a six-game absence.