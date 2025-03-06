James Bouknight News: Strong effort in victory

Bouknight generated 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 124-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bouknight was an important contributor to his team's offensive production, falling one assist short of a double-double against Mexico City. The 22 points represented his highest figure since Jan. 13, while his average increased to 12.3 points per game over his last 10 performances as a starter.