Dr. A Recaps the Weekend in Fantasy Basketball: KD Returns, VanVleet Goes Off, Mavs Crumble Again

This article is part of our 30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts series.

Kevin Durant is back in a big way and the Suns are rolling, Anthony Davis scored 40 on Sunday, D'Angelo Russell and Walker Kessler got hurt, and Eugene Omoruyi and Julian Champagnie look like the newest silly-season heroes in fantasy.

Kevin Durant has been back from his ankle injury for three games and went off for 35 points in Sunday's win over the Thunder. The Suns have won the last eight games Durant has played in and got their fifth straight win last night. Durant has now scored at least 30 in two straight games.

The Suns are basically locked in as the No. 4 seed in the West and no one is going to want to face them as long as Chris Paul, Devin Booker, KD and Deandre Ayton are healthy. They'll likely face the Clippers or Warriors in the first round of the playoffs and the hope is that Durant will play in all four games in the final week of the season. Just don't be surprised if he sits on Thursday or Friday when the Suns play their final back-to-back of the season.

Anthony Davis scores 40 points on Sunday

Anthony Davis and LeBron James (who had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over the Rockets) both played in this one and the Lakers are likely to keep running them out there in hopes of avoiding a play-in situation. They're currently the No. 7 seed in the West and sit just a half-game back of the Warriors and Clippers, who are currently hanging onto the fifth and sixth seeds, thus avoiding a play-in. The Lakers play four games this week and have a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, so it will be interesting to see if both of them play in those games. Given the fact they're trying to fight their way out of a play-in scenario, I'd start both of them this week in any format.

D'Angelo Russell injures foot in win

D'Angelo Russell left Sunday's game with a left foot injury and was unable to return. Dennis Schroder played just 18 minutes off the bench and missed all three of his shots but could be in line for a big role this week if Russell's injury keeps him out.

Eugene Omoruyi starts second half, plays well after Marvin Bagley's injury

Eugene Omoruyi started the second half of Sunday's game for Marvin Bagley (neck) and went off for 19 points, two steals and three three-pointers in a loss to the Magic. He's scored in double figures in three straight games and could become a useful fantasy weapon if Bagley's injury keeps him out through the end of the season. The Pistons play four games this week, meaning Omoruyi should be a hot pickup in deeper leagues.

Kyrie Irving's 41 not enough for Mavs on Sunday

Kyrie Irving hit 16-of-27 shots for 41 points in Sunday's loss to the Hawks and Luka Doncic added 22 points, seven rebounds and seven dimes. The Mavs have now lost three straight must-win games and currently find themselves out of the playoffs, a game behind the No. 10 Thunder. Dallas only has three games this week and will likely need to win all of them if they're going to sneak into the play-in tourney.

Is Julian Champagnie the next silly-season hero?

The Spurs' Julian Champagnie hit 9-of-14 shots for a career-high 26 points, six rebounds, a steal and four three-pointers on Sunday in an overtime win against the Kings. Doug McDermott scored 30 and a guy named Dominick Barlow had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks. All three of them are going to be worth a look as the Spurs prepare for a trip to Cancun and play four times this week. Zach Collins, Malaki Branham, Tre Jones and Keita Bates-Diop should also be popular fantasy plays for the Spurs this week.

Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin playing well for Knicks

Quentin Grimes had 27 points, five assists and six three-pointers and Obi Topping went off for 21 points, four assists, two steals, a block and three triples on 9-of-15 shooting in Sunday's start and win over the Wizards. Grimes has played very well in six straight games and Toppin should keep starting for Julius Randle (ankle) as the Knicks finish out the regular season with three games this week. Immanuel Quickley had 22 points and a full line on Sunday as well, making him a solid three-game option, as well.

Corey Kispert is scoring at will

Corey Kispert had a season-high 29 points and four three-pointers on Sunday after scoring 27 points on Friday night. He's had at least 26 points in three of his last five games and is worth a look in all formats with the Wizards playing four games this week. And with Monte Morris (ankle) out with a sore ankle, Johnny Davis is also worth a look. Davis had 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two triples on Sunday and has scored in double digits in three of his last four games.

Nikola Jokic has missed three straight games

Nikola Jokic missed his third straight game on Sunday with his calf injury but the Nuggets started Jeff Green in a small lineup, leaving both Deandre Jordan and Thomas Bryant on the bench last night. The No. 1 Nuggets got a big two-point win over the Warriors and still hold a 3.0 game lead over the No. 2 Grizzlies. Denver plays four times this week but with the West all but wrapped up for them, my guess is Jokic continues to sit in preparation for the playoffs.

Shaedon Sharpe scores 27 points with full line in Sunday's massive upset

Shaedon Sharpe hit 9-of-19 shots and two three-pointers for 27 points, six rebounds and six dimes to lead the Blazers over the Wolves on Sunday. Kevin Knox scored 19 off the bench and both players are worth a look as the Blazers play four times as they prepare for a trip to Cancun this week. The Blazers were 19.5-point underdogs coming into this one, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in NBA regular-season history.

Talen Horton-Tucker scores 32 on Sunday

Talen Horton-Tucker came through for his new fantasy managers with 32 points, four rebounds, eight assists and three triples in Sunday's one-point loss to the Nets. THT is in the zone right now, averaging 33.7 points over his last three games. He should be in line for a big week with four games to close out the season, while Ochai Agbaji is also worth a look after racking up 19 points in the loss. He's scored in double figures in four of his last five games, but THT is the guy you want from the Jazz.

Walker Kessler leaves with head injury on Sunday

Walker Kessler left Sunday's game with a possible concussion. If he misses time it should mean big things for Kelly Olynyk this week, although Olynyk struggled for just seven points in 33 minutes in the loss, although he did have 15 rebounds and five assists. Udoka Azubuike played 14 minutes off the bench but failed to score so there might not be a clear-cut fantasy winner if Kessler misses games this week. The Jazz play four times this week.

James Bouknight and Svi Mykhailiuk are worth a look for Charlotte

James Bouknight scored 21 points off the bench and hit five three-pointers on Sunday, while starter Svi Mikhailiuk went off for a career-high 26 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and five triples in 33 minutes. Mikhailiuk has played very well in five of his last six games and is worth a look as long as he's starting for Charlotte, who plays three times this week. Bouknight also had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists on Friday for his first two meaningful games of the season. He has 11 threes over his last two games.

Fred VanVleet hands out 20 assists

Fred VanVleet had 20 points, a career-high 20 assists, three steals and just two turnovers in 38 minutes of Sunday's win over the Hornets. The Raptors secured at least a play-in berth with the win and FVV now holds the single-game team records for points and assists. They're going to try to keep winning so feel free to start all of the Raptors' regulars down the stretch for their four-game week.