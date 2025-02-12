James Bouknight News: Triple-double in G League
Bouknight produced 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 139-119 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Bouknight scored his most points since Jan. 15, dished out double-digit assists for the third time across his last four games and tied his season high with 10 rebounds, marking his first triple-double of the G League campaign. Across 31 appearances for the Remix this season, he's averaged 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 27.2 minutes per game.
James Bouknight
Free Agent
