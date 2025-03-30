Jared Rhoden Injury: Ruled out Sunday vs. Philly
Rhoden (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Rhoden has spent the past two weeks in the G League with Raptors 905 and appears to have picked up a hand injury at some point. His absence Sunday means that he is eligible to play in Toronto's final seven games of the regular season, starting with Tuesday's clash against Chicago.
