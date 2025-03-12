NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 12

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

FanDuel's featured slate consists of all nine games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, and the first tip-off is slightly later then usual with a 7:30 p.m. ET start. I'll run down my favorite DFS picks for the evening in Today's article.

SLATE OVERVIEW

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

INJURIES

BOS Jayson Tatum (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

If both players are out, the remaining starters will be quality options against the Thunder.

ATL Trae Young (quad) - PROBABLE

PHI Tyrese Maxey (back) - OUT

PHI Paul George (groin) - OUT

PHI Andre Drummond (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Quentin Grimes ($7,400) remains a great play with Maxey and George out, but I wouldn't pivot to Guerschon Yabusele ($5,300) without checking on Drummond's status before game time.

TOR Scottie Barnes (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR RJ Barrett (personal) - OUT

TOR Immanuel Quickley (rest) - OUT

TOR Ochai Agbaji (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

TOR Jamison Battle (nose) - QUESTIONABLE

Jakob Poeltl could be the only first-unit player on the floor Wednesday. Jared Rhoden ($4,000) is likely to start, and A.J. Lawson ($4,700) will be a quality play if all of the tags hold.

NYK Jalen Brunson (ankle) - OUT

Miles McBride ($5,700) is still at a good salary point as he continues to start for Brunson.

MEM Jaren Jackson (ankle) - OUT

MEM Santi Aldama (calf) - OUT

MEM Brandon Clarke (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Zach Edey (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

If Clarke and Edey remain out, the Grizzlies will have to rely on Jay Huff ($4,400) to man the five. Vince Williams ($4,600) will return tonight, and he may have some impact as well.

DAL - SEVERAL ABSENCES

Dallas' injury issues continue, although there's a chance that the team could get P.J. Washington back tonight. Klay Thompson ($6,100) and Kessler Edwards ($4,800) are my favorite pivots for the Mavs.

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Keyonte George (foot) - DOUBTFUL

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Collin Sexton ($6,000) and Isaiah Collier ($5,900) will work the backcourt and are both viable options. John Collins' ($7,400) return is a big help, and he'll have a sizable role.

ELITE PLAYERS

Three players sit atop the player pool with five-figure salaries, but with Tatum's status in doubt, only Nikola Jokic ($13,000) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500) remain. Both MVP candidates are matchup-proof, but I'm not inclined to play either of them. We can achieve some balance with less-expensive options.

We have nine options in the $9k range. Bam Adebayo ($9,000) has been quite reliable over the past couple of weeks, and his eligibility increases his flexibility. Anthony Edwards ($9,300) has faced the Nuggets twice and posted impressive lines in both games, so he warrants extra consideration. I'll also give a nod to Kevin Durant ($9,500) based on his 37-point game against the Rockets a month ago.

There's a bit more separation between Ja Morant ($8,700) and Desmond Bane ($8,500), and I'm good with either of them against Utah. If I had to choose, I'd go with Bane due to Utah's absences at the position. Alperen Sengun ($8,800) is actually on the cheap side compared to his usual salary, but I may be forced to go lower at center if I end up heavy with $9k candidates.

Also consider: Josh Hart, NYK ($8,000) @ POR, Ivica Zubac, LAC ($8,100) @ MIA

EXPECTED CHALK

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($7,500) vs. CHA

Sometimes you just have to keep rostering a guy until he disappoints you, and that's been the case with Okongwu. Although he fell back to earth a bit against the Sixers, the matchup against the Hornets is too good to pass up.

Michael Porter, DEN ($6,500) vs. MIN

I've had great success with Porter recently, and his salary is still low enough to warrant high exposure. He had one poor game out of two matchups against the Timberwolves, but I will roll with recency data and slot him in at one of four available spots on my roster.

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,400) @ POR

Bridges tends to stay on the floor during lopsided wins, and his attractive salary makes him an excellent play near the FanDuel median price. This should be a great spot for most of the Knicks tonight, and we already mentioned McBride as a quality pivot above.

Also consider: Tari Eason, HOU ($6,400) vs. PHX

VALUE PLAYS

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($5,900) @ SAS

Jaden Hardy's (ankle) injury is good news for Dinwiddie, as he'll take the reins and possibly earn more time after Hardy returns. Dinwiddie has been grossly underutilized but hit for 46.4 FDFP in the first game of the tilt with the Spurs, and I expect another value-beating number tonight.

Al Horford, BOS ($5,400) vs. OKC

Horford is off the report and I will consider him if Porzingis remains out. You'll need to monitor Boston's injury report to use him tonight.

Jared Butler, PHI ($4,600) @ TOR

I wouldn't expect miracles from Butler, but he earned his first start on Monday and may be used liberally as Philly's playoff hopes grow dimmer. Butler is now with his fourth team in four seasons, but injuries in the backcourt have allowed Butler an opportunity to prove his worth.

Also consider: Jamal Shead, TOR ($4,500) vs. PHI, Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,900) vs. PHX

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.