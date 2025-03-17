Fantasy Basketball
Jared Rhoden headshot

Jared Rhoden Injury: Won't play in G League on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Rhoden won't play in Monday's G League game against the Windy City Bulls due to an unspecified ankle injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rhoden signed a two-way pact with the Raptors on March 4, and he joined Raptors 905 during the parent club's road trip. The 25-year-old's next chance to suit up in the G League will come Wednesday against the Grand Rapids Gold, though he'll likely return to the Raptors before Thursday's game against the Warriors.

