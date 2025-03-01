Fantasy Basketball
Jared Rhoden headshot

Jared Rhoden News: Hits free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Rhoden became a free agent Saturday after his 10-day contract with the Raptors expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Rhoden made one one-minute appearance with the Raptors over the course of his 10-day deal. The third-year wing had been playing for the Raptors' G League affiliate, Raptors 905, prior to signing his contract Feb. 19, so he could remain in the organization even if Toronto doesn't bring him back on a second 10-day pact.

