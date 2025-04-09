Fantasy Basketball
Jared Rhoden headshot

Jared Rhoden News: Team-high 23 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Rhoden ended Wednesday's 126-96 victory over Charlotte with 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.

Rhoden got an extended run in Wednesday's blowout win and managed to lead the Raptors with 23 points, which was his highest scoring output since March 12 against the 76ers (25 points). Rhoden has seen steady minutes over his last three outings, but his playing time could be cut dramatically if Ochai Agbaji (rest) and Ja'Kobe Walter (hip) return for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

