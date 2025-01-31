Jaren Jackson News: Strong two-way showing

Jackson supplied 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 victory over Houston.

Jackson celebrated his All-Star nod with an excellent showing in this tight win over Houston. Even though he didn't fill the stat sheet as he's routinely done of late, he still found a way to extend his impressive scoring stretch. Jackson has reached the 20-point mark in each of his last six games, a span in which he's averaging 24.2 points per contest while shooting 55.8 percent from the floor.