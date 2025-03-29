NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Playing Saturday's six-game slate on DraftKings will present challenges, as risks on budget players will be paramount. The action begins with a first tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET in DC, and I've got you covered with my favorite plays of the night.

SLATE OVERVIEW

There's a noticeable rift between the haves and the have-nots tonight, salary-wise. Finding quality options around the DK median ($6,250) will be difficult, so most of your selections will come well north or south of that number. It creates a bit of a stars-and-scrubs environment, but the 'scrubs' are viable producers who will make the difference by the end of the evening.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Tyrese Maxey (finger) - OUT

PHI Kelly Oubre (knee) - OUT

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - OUT

The absences have thinned out a bit for Philly, but increased production will continue for Justin Edwards ($5,700) and Guerschon Yabusele ($5,600).

DAL Anthony Davis (adductor) - PROBABLE

DAL P.J. Washington (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Davis will likely be on a minute restriction, his return is a welcome sign for the Mavericks. I wouldn't use him yet, but Naji Marshall's ($7,600) would likely increase if Washington can't play.

LAL Austin Reaves (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

There is a slight chance that Reaves will take a seat Saturday. Dalton Knecht ($4,300) is my budget pivot if he can't make it.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players above the $10k threshold today, and it's a familiar list. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800) had one of his best games of the season against the Pacers, so he is my favorite play at this level. LeBron James ($10,000) has averaged a whopping 60.3 DKFP over three games against Memphis, which is an equally impressive record. I'll take either of them over Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic by a slim margin.

In the $9k range, there will be a lot of interest in the 40-foot master Josh Giddey ($9,200), who made the shot of the year to upend the Lakers. I'm fine with boarding that train as well. I also expect continued success from Quentin Grimes ($9,100).

It'll be hard to avoid the $8k range, which has 12 players to peruse. Bam Adebayo ($8,400) stands out right away as a great option against Philly, and although I don't recommend a stack, Tyler Herro's ($8,300) outlook is equally persuasive. I also like Jaren Jackson ($8,000) against LA's defensive front.

Also consider: Jalen Williams, OKC ($8,500) vs. IND

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Devin Vassell, SAS ($6,900) vs. BOS

It's easy to overlook a standout Spur like Vassell, who continues to produce despite the team's dreary outlook. He's averaged an impressive 37.5 DKFP over the past five games. It's a tough matchup, but I like his chances. If you can't afford him and want to go cheaper, you can target Keldon Johnson ($4,700) in the second unit.

Kevin Huerter, CHI ($5,900) vs. DAL

Although Giddey and Coby White get most of the attention in the backcourt, I wouldn't leave Huerter out of the conversation. He's averaged 33.6 DKFP over his past five games, and although he had a poor game against Chicago earlier this season, he was languishing on the bench with the Kings at the time. The Bulls are a much better environment for him, as they need his support at the wing.

Keon Johnson, BKN ($5,400) @ WAS

Johnson stands out because the other Nets in the starting five haven't played particularly well against the Wizards. Johnson has outdone all of them, averaging 36 DKFP over two games against Washington.

Ricky Council, PHI ($5,200) vs. MIA

While Grimes and Edwards are my top Sixers tonight, Council and his dual eligibility should also be considered. His most recent 10-day average is 23.3 DKFP per game, but he blew up for 34 DKFP over that span. The potential is there -- he just needs to have the minutes.

Davion Mitchell, MIA ($4,300) @ PHI

It's hard to find a budget player who's playing better than Mitchell at the moment. I expect he'll be quite popular once again, as he's been the salary saver for the past week when he's active. He has a five-game average of 27.1 DKFP, which is more than enough to crush 5x value at this salary.

