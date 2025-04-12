Jarred Vanderbilt Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Vanderbilt is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left foot injury management, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vanderbilt is one of several Lakers who are questionable for Sunday's contest, but a decision on his status will likely be made closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If he ends up being upgraded to available, look for Vanderbilt to handle a sizable role in the rotation since the coaching staff has decided to give most of the rotation regulars a day off in this regular-season finale.